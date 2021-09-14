More vaccines into arms in the Central Shenandoah Health District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases increase in the Shenandoah Valley, so does the interest of those that were waiting to get their vaccine. The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is reporting more people are getting vaccinated across the board.

As of Sept. 14, 54% of the total CSHD population has at least one dose, and 49% are fully vaccinated. 63% of adults in the CSHD have received one dose, and 57% are fully vaccinated.

Cases are going up in every part of the health district. Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said no communities have been left untouched by the high transmissibility, which she said has been the case for the last two months, which makes it difficult to pinpoint an exact cause for case spikes.

However, spikes are not just happening in the Shenandoah Valley. As of Sept. 14, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports nearly every single city and county in the commonwealth is experiencing high transmissibility.

VDH and the CDC determine this level based on the total number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and the percentage of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) including RT-PCR COVID-19 tests that are positive during the last 7 days.

Shelton stressed the importance of getting tested if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in order to get ahead of the spread.

“We know that these other tools like masking and social distancing, hand washing, isolating when you’re sick or symptomatic, we know those things work and now we have a vaccine,” Shelton said. “It’s really going to be so very important we do both of those things to get us to the other side of this.”

Shelton said the delta variant is accounting for at least 48% of cases in the Northwest Virginia area. She adds not ever COVID-19 test tests for different strains, so the numbers could be higher.

With many events, like sporting events, back to normal, Shelton said if you’re going to big gatherings, consider masking up or follow any mitigation strategies you can while you are in large crowds.

For more information on upcoming testing clinics hosted by the CSHD, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.