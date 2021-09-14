Showers & storms with an approaching front

WEDNESDAY: We continue a very warm stretch. Starting the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A cold front will begin to approach the area today. This will increase our cloud cover as we go into the afternoon. Still hazy for the day and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, except for West Virginia areas, where cloud cover earlier in the day will likely keep temperatures in the lower 80s.

With the front getting close, there will be a few isolated storms this afternoon, but more coverage stretching into the evening and overnight. Once again any storm may turn strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas will generally stay to our south.

With the cold front rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase Wednesday evening into a few waves or a line of showers and storms. Timing would be between about 5-10pm. Because of the movement from south to north some areas may see continuous heavy rain so localized flooding would be possible. Showers taper off around or just after midnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: The nearby cold front will stall close to the area today, likely just to our east, and there will still be tropical moisture nearby. Cloudy and mild for the day and warm, humid. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with a few spotty to scattered showers and a storm or two for the afternoon. No washout expected and activity would be more so on and off. A few batches of showers will be moving in by late afternoon and into the early evening. Overnight, staying generally cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day and staying warm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. With the energy from the remnant cold front still hanging around today, combined with potential tropical moisture from a system off the coast, we’ll likely see isolated showers through the afternoon. Coverage will be limited. But any shower can drop localized heavy rainfall in bursts, so be aware if you have outdoor plans for the day today. Otherwise, it will feel more comfortable as temperatures won’t be as high as earlier in the week. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: We continue a stretch of warm days. Morning temperatures rising quickly into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs near 80 for West Virginia locations -- into the low 80s for the Valley. A good day for outside activities! For the night, mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with a few passing clouds and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit humid, but still a good day to spend some time outside. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll continue this warm stretch to start the work week. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. More sunshine again today. Warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity a bit lower to start the week, so feeling more comfortable. Overnight, clear and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures still well above average today. We’ll reach the low to mid 80s with humidity on the lower side. A nice day to spend time outside!

