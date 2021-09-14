Superintendent recommends Staunton school board hold off on mandatory vaccine discussion for now

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday’s Staunton City Schools board meeting, the board was given a report from Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith with information surrounding a possible vaccine mandate.

Smith said, in looking into it, many employees were not in favor of mandatory vaccines at this time.

He added that they are waiting for more information on a free testing program through the Virginia Department of Health called “Vista,” along with clarification on whether President Biden’s executive order will impact public school employees in the state.

For those reasons, Smith recommended that the board hold off on making a decision for right now.

“We have discovered that it is a considerable administrative burden and right now it is actually quite costly. And so, those are our big considerations as we work through this pandemic but we also think it is really important to do our due diligence,” Smith said.

Smith also thanked parents for their patience and support during this time.

At the meeting, the board also voted to raise health insurance rates for school employees by 8.8%. Dental rates will stay the same.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.