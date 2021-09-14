Advertisement

Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.(Wythe Co Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of shooting two sheriff’s deputies has pleaded guilty to 17 charges in Wythe County Circuit Court.

Ricky Delk offered his pleas September 14, 2021 for the 2020 incident. He was sentenced to 74 years in prison with 49 years suspended, meaning he will serve 25 years.

Delk apologized to the deputies he shot, both present in court for the sentencing, saying, “This incident should have never happened.”

The sentence was broken down this way:

For eight charges of attempted capital murder, he received 50 years (49 suspended, serving one year)

For one count of malicious discharge of a firearm he received ten years; all ten were suspended, meaning no time served

For eight counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, he received three years each, 24 total. Those are mandatory for him to serve and will be served consecutively.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, the prosecution crafted the sentence this way so he would serve the majority of his time under the mandatory minimum charges, which cannot receive “good time credit.”

The shooting happened the night of July 7, 2020, when Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police responded to a call from a woman saying her husband, Delk, had arrived home drunk, and was armed with a gun.

When deputies got there, according to Wythe County court documents, Delk positioned himself behind them and fired several rounds from an AR-15 rifle, hitting Sergeant Chris Coleman and Deputy Charlie Foster. Shots were exchanged, and Delk was hit. All three men were taken to hospitals and released.

Delk is a military veteran and former Daytona Beach, Florida police officer, said by his wife to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

