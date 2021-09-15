Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
In Page County, Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed until next Tuesday due to...
Shenandoah Elementary closing for the next week due to COVID cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
East Rock basketball player Tyler Nickel made his decision Wednesday to attend the University...
East Rock basketball star Tyler Nickel is a Tar Heel
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting