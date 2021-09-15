East Rock basketball star Tyler Nickel commits to UNC

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is a Tar Heel.

The East Rockingham High School basketball star committed to play at the University of North Carolina during a ceremony at the school Wednesday afternoon. Nickel chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and LSU. He says a recent official visit to Chapel Hill helped him make his decision.

“I would say it’s just because of everything I experienced on that visit was proof to me how comfortable and at home a certain campus can feel,” said Nickel. “At the same time, everything on the basketball side felt amazing as well.”

Nickel is currently ranked as the No. 79 recruit nationally by 24/7 Sports. He has scored 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

"They see me as a scorer."



Tyler Nickel on how his all-around offensive game has led him to @UNC_Basketball. More coverage of his commitment tonight on @WHSVScoreZone! @abg_tnick5 @EastRockHoops pic.twitter.com/KIW8I76tHB — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 15, 2021

You can watch the full video of his decision here.

