East Rock basketball star Tyler Nickel commits to UNC

Tyler Nickel is a Tar Heel.
Tyler Nickel is a Tar Heel.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is a Tar Heel.

The East Rockingham High School basketball star committed to play at the University of North Carolina during a ceremony at the school Wednesday afternoon. Nickel chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and LSU. He says a recent official visit to Chapel Hill helped him make his decision.

“I would say it’s just because of everything I experienced on that visit was proof to me how comfortable and at home a certain campus can feel,” said Nickel. “At the same time, everything on the basketball side felt amazing as well.”

Nickel is currently ranked as the No. 79 recruit nationally by 24/7 Sports. He has scored 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

You can watch the full video of his decision here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

East Rockingham volleyball