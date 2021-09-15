Maryland’s last confederate statue to be moved to Shenandoah Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A statue thought to be the last standing confederate monument on public land in Maryland will be making its way to the Shenandoah Valley.

The County Council of Talbot County passed a resolution Tuesday night 3-2 to remove the Talbot Boys statue from its spot outside the county’s courthouse on Maryland’s eastern shore.

The statue will be moved to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Rockingham County under the care of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

Frank Divilot, the council member who introduced the resolution, said in a statement that Cross Keys Battlefield is an appropriate new home for the Talbot Boys where the monument will be cared for with respect and be part of teaching history for generations to come.

WHSV reached out to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation on when the statue will be moved but has yet to hear back.

