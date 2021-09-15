Mechanicsville man charged with having loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man has been charged with having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers said they found a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets inside the man’s carry-on.

The gun was found after his carry-on items were scanned at security checkpoints.

Police responded and confiscated the handgun. Officers issued the man a citation. The TSA said he also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

“It’s only four days since the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation, and awareness for security protocols should still be at the top of every traveler’s mind. The last thing we want to see on a plane is a loaded gun or any other weapon,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We take it extremely seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun or weapons such as knives, tasers etc., at a checkpoint. This man now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

So far this year, 12 firearms have been stopped from going through checkpoints at Richmond International Airport.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

