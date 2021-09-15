Advertisement

No community spread of measles, health official says

Experts say the measles vaccine helps to prevent the spread of the disease.
Experts say the measles vaccine helps to prevent the spread of the disease.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) identified five individuals diagnosed with measles.

The people confirmed to have measles traveled from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts, according to a VDH press release.

Public Information Officer for the Central Shenandoah Health District Laura Lee Wight says there was one confirmed case of measles in Virginia in 2020 and two in 2019. Wight says case numbers are low because the vaccine is very popular.

“More than 90% of the U.S. population is vaccinated against measles,” Wight said.

The MMRV vaccine is a vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, and it’s why measles isn’t seen in the U.S. very often, Wight said.

“It’s a vaccination that is required in the state of VA for school aged children, so many of us get vaccinated when we’re quite young,” Wight said.

Although vaccine rates are high, Wight says VDH saw a drop in childhood immunizations in 2020.

“It’s critical that individuals get their children vaccinated and they keep up with their routine immunizations,” Wight said.

VDH said things like measles, diphtheria and COVID-19 are vaccine-preventable diseases.

“If everyone is up to date on their routine immunizations, then that is one of the best ways we can stop the spread of not only measles, but other vaccine preventable diseases like COVID-19,” Wight said.

Because of high vaccination rates, Wight says there’s no community spread at the moment. She said measles is a reportable, communicable disease.

“There are already systems in place within our healthcare system and our public health system of reporting and identifying cases of measles,” Wight said.

Much like COVID-19 contact tracing, VDH and the federal government are working to identify all cases of measles and notify anyone who came into contact with the disease.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
In Page County, Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed until next Tuesday due to...
Shenandoah Elementary closing for the next week due to COVID cases

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
VHHA says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia jumped 1000% since July
COVID-19 vaccine file.
More vaccines into arms in the Central Shenandoah Health District
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator hopes some clarity on Friday will give them a better idea of the...
VDH continues COVID-19 booster plans, watches back-and-forth at federal level
Most U.S. residents receive measles vaccinations during childhood. (FILE)
Virginia health officials report measles cases in Central and Northern Health Regions