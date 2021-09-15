Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Maya Waid

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Maya Waid is a standout senior at Harrisonburg High School.

As a setter on the volleyball team, she earned 2021 All-District honors and is in her second year serving as team captain. Her role as a star female athlete extends beyond the court.

“It’s important for everybody at this school to recognize that females can do just as much as males in any sport, and we can be just as successful as them,” Waid said.

Waid is also in her second year as captain of the basketball team, where she earned 2019 Holiday Classic Academic Team honors. Sports are an important part of Waid’s life, but they are only a small part of her identity as a student-athlete at Harrisonburg High School.

“I’ve had a passion for journalism for as long as I can remember... being an athlete gives me a different perspective on sports journalism,” Waid revealed. She is the Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper and has attended multiple journalism conventions to hone her craft.

Waid is also well-versed in the medical field; she is the Virginia Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State President. This past summer, she traveled to the Dominican Republic as a Global Pre Med International Participant.

Health and sciences teacher Jen Glazer spoke to Waid’s impact on her community.

“She has a great influence on this school... ninth grade through twelfth grade - whether they play sports or not - know who she is along with the wonderful things she does for the school.”

As a senior, Waid is preparing for the next chapter as she explores both academic and athletic opportunities at elite universities. Her teachers and coaches have no doubt that she will succeed wherever she lands after graduation.

“Maya will accomplish almost anything she puts her mind to... if she has a goal, she goes after it wholeheartedly. I could see her being successful in a variety of fields,” said volleyball coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky.

The local community will continue to follow Waid as she excels on and off the playing field during her final year at Harrisonburg High School.

