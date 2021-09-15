Advertisement

Police incident in Harrisonburg leads to shelter-in-place for some

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents in Harrisonburg are being asked to shelter-in-place due to an on-going police incident.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center issued a reverse 911 call to residents on the east side of the city on Tuesday night.

According to Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, police officers are on the scene in the area of Purple and Gold Way. This is near the intersection of Lucy Drive and Reservoir Street.

Some people received a call and/or text to shelter-in-place until an all clear is given as police are responding to the active incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

