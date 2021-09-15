Advertisement

Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the commonwealth, Sentara Hospitals are describing what they’re seeing in their ICUs.

During a press conference in Hampton Roads Tuesday, Sentara officials mentioned that all 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina are seeing their ICUs at or near capacity.

Back in the Valley, Sentara RMH says they too have seen steady growth in COVID-19 volume over the last month, and according to their projections will see their highest number of COVID patients soon.

“Within the next two weeks, we will either meet or exceed the highest level of COVID patients that we’ve had in the building since the beginning of the pandemic,” Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH, said.

Moyer says the surge has been throughout the ICU and has been taxing to areas throughout the entire hospital.

“We have begun to scale back in our procedural and surgical areas in order to take staff and relocate them through the building so that they can be an extra set of hands and help us provide the care that we need to be providing,” Moyer said.

He says they are thankful for their staff who are continuing to work on the frontline and working tirelessly to give the same level of care to all patients.

Moyer says a majority of those cases coming in are of those who have been unvaccinated and have the delta variant. He says as they continue to mirror their projected volume closely, they’re asking the community to stay vigilant.

“Keep their guard that the way we really need to be doing as we’re seeing our volumes on the rise and if we work together. Community and hospital we can get through it together,” Moyer said.

A spokesperson with Sentara RMH says their ICU still has beds available as of Wednesday, but exact numbers were not given.

RMH says they will be holding a press conference similar to the one in Hampton Roads next week to explain more on the toll the surge is creating.

