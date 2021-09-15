ValleyFest returns to Massanutten slopes Sept. 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ValleyFest Beer and Wine Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the slopes this Saturday at Massanutten Resort.

ValleyFest will have live music, food, drinks, craft vendors, and more. All proceeds benefit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Chris Quinn says this keeps the Chamber of Commerce’s programs and training sessions running throughout the year.

“We may put on seminars for different types of marketing, or have people come in and give members financial advice or teach bookkeeping, those type of things,” Quinn said. “It helps us put on networking events. We want to make sure we get our members working together and doing business together.”

Quinn says so far, about 1,000 tickets have been sold, but with sunshine on Saturday, they are expecting thousands more will be sold in the coming days and at the door.

“We’re looking forward to different vendors, in terms of food, beer and wine, local crafts... Just everyone getting together and celebrating the Valley,” Quinn said.

The festival is this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You’ll hear live music from Michael Christopher, DJ FINKS, Bombshell RVA, and Fleetwood Macked.

