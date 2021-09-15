Advertisement

ValleyFest returns to Massanutten slopes Sept. 18

ValleyFest 2021
ValleyFest 2021(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ValleyFest Beer and Wine Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the slopes this Saturday at Massanutten Resort.

ValleyFest will have live music, food, drinks, craft vendors, and more. All proceeds benefit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Chris Quinn says this keeps the Chamber of Commerce’s programs and training sessions running throughout the year.

“We may put on seminars for different types of marketing, or have people come in and give members financial advice or teach bookkeeping, those type of things,” Quinn said. “It helps us put on networking events. We want to make sure we get our members working together and doing business together.”

Quinn says so far, about 1,000 tickets have been sold, but with sunshine on Saturday, they are expecting thousands more will be sold in the coming days and at the door.

“We’re looking forward to different vendors, in terms of food, beer and wine, local crafts... Just everyone getting together and celebrating the Valley,” Quinn said.

The festival is this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You’ll hear live music from Michael Christopher, DJ FINKS, Bombshell RVA, and Fleetwood Macked.

For more information on ValleyFest, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
In Page County, Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed until next Tuesday due to...
Shenandoah Elementary closing for the next week due to COVID cases

Latest News

WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Maya Waid (Harrisonburg)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Maya Waid (Harrisonburg)
East Rock star Tyler Nickel commits to North Carolina
East Rock star Tyler Nickel commits to North Carolina
Digital Extra: Tyler Nickel commits to play basketball at UNC - Extended Ceremony
Digital Extra: Tyler Nickel commits to play basketball at UNC - Extended Ceremony
Sen. Kaine urges lawmakers to pass mental health care bill
Sen. Kaine urges lawmakers to pass mental health care bill
Commonwealth is averaging 2,100 cases per month
Commonwealth is averaging 2,100 cases per month