VDOT holds citizen information meeting for I-81 expansion project

The project is still in the early stages and more public hearings are expected.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in the Harrisonburg area got to see an idea of what I-81 could look like in the future as VDOT held a citizen information meeting Tuesday evening for its proposed expansion of the interstate.

Ken Slack with VDOT said ideas include widening it from around mile-marker 242 in Rockingham County to a little past mile marker 248 in Harrisonburg, creating three lanes in both north and south-bound directions.

Slack said the project would also allow for eight bridges to be revamped or replaced.

“We definitely want to hear from people as we go through this process because there are some aspects of this that are going to affect their daily lives during construction as well as for decades to come after this is all finished,” Slack said.

Slack said the project could cost around $270 million but is still in the early stages and more public hearings are expected.

You can find more details of the project here.

