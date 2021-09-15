Advertisement

Virginia Beach amends schools non-discrimination policy

Public schools across the commonwealth were required to revise their current policy or adopt the state’s model policy to protect students who identify as transgender and nonbinary.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press and The Virginian-Pilot, WVEC-TV, WAVY-TV
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Beach School Board has adopted amendments to its non-discrimination model policy.

News outlets report that the board approved the revisions giving the superintendent the authority to create procedures and regulations that align with the state Department of Education’s transgender model policy.

Public schools across the commonwealth were required to revise their current policy or adopt the state’s model policy to protect students who identify as transgender and nonbinary.

The board was supposed to vote on the matter last month, before the school year started, but members postponed the vote saying they needed to review the policy before making a decision.

