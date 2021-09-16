Advertisement

Augusta County to aid clean-up of hazardous waste

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is hosting Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day Saturday, Sept. 18 to help residents dispose of some materials safely.

Morgan Shrewsbury, Environmental Programs Manager for Augusta County, says the event is at the government center in Verona, and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

“It’s a really simple and easy process. We just ask that you put the hazardous material in a safe location, whether in the truck or the backseat where we can access it,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury says Saturday’s efforts are important because some materials shouldn’t be thrown away.

“By processing them before they get to the landfill, we’re taking out a step and making it easier to not only dispose of them properly, but also recycle some of them if they’re able to be done,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury says the following materials will be accepted: gasoline, kerosene, oil-based paints and stains, rechargeable batteries, pesticides, diesel fuel, #2 fuel oil, polyurethane, solvents, automobile batteries, herbicides, small electronics, antifreeze, two cycle fuel mix, light bulbs, used motor oil, mercury devices, computers and propane tanks.

Shrewsbury says hazardous materials from businesses won’t be accepted. Unknown or unlabeled containers, large electronics, televisions, water-based paint, household batteries and vehicle tires also won’t be accepted.

The program is for residents of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning...
Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

Luray Elementary School to close through Wednesday
Augusta County to honor fallen K9 with memorial bridge
Augusta County to aid clean-up of hazardous waste
Evening Weather Forecast 9/16/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 9/16/2021
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires