Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 4
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 4 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 4
Riverheads (3-0) at Stuarts Draft (1-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Wilson Memorial (1-0) at Waynesboro (1-2)
Page County (1-2) at Luray (2-0)
Full Week 4 Schedule
Orange County at Harrisonburg
Fort Defiance at Broadway
Staunton at Rockbridge County
East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap
Charlottesville at Spotswood
Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby
Central at Clarke County
Tygarts Valley at East Hardy
Tucker County at Moorefield
Pocahontas County at Petersburg
