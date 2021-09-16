Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 4

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 4 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 4

Riverheads (3-0) at Stuarts Draft (1-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Wilson Memorial (1-0) at Waynesboro (1-2)

Page County (1-2) at Luray (2-0)

Full Week 4 Schedule

Orange County at Harrisonburg

Fort Defiance at Broadway

Staunton at Rockbridge County

East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap

Charlottesville at Spotswood

Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby

Central at Clarke County

Tygarts Valley at East Hardy

Tucker County at Moorefield

Pocahontas County at Petersburg

