Early voting in Virginia kicks off September 17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting for the November 2 election kicks off in Virginia September 17, and the Harrisonburg Department of Elections has been gearing up for the early voters.

This will be the third election with no-excuse early voting, after a law was passed by the general assembly last year allowing anyone to vote in the 45 days prior to an election.

There are a few races on the ballot including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The 26th House of Delegates seat is up for grabs and in the Friendly City, commissioner of revenue and city treasurer are also on the ballot.

Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says there was a good amount of early voters for the Democratic primary earlier this summer, and especially in 2020.

“We had close to half the number of voters that voted in the 2020 election in Harrisonburg chose either option for voting early in person or by mail, so it was definitely a popular option in 2020,” Finks said.

Early voting begins Friday morning at Harrisonburg’s City Hall atrium at 8:30 and runs until 4:30 p.m.

You can vote Monday through Friday until October 30 and there will also be two Saturdays open to vote early, October 23 and October 30.

On Friday, September 17, absentee ballots will be mailed or e-mailed to military and overseas voters.

Tuesday, October 12 will be your last day to register or update your voter information, and October 22 will be your last day to apply for an absentee ballot.

Finks says that during the last week of October there will also be drop box locations throughout the city to place your ballots, and more information on those locations will be coming soon.

Election Day is November 2.

One important change for those who will be voting by absentee ballot is that you will need a witness signature. This was previously waived under the governor’s state of emergency, but has since ended.

If you have any questions regarding voting in Harrisonburg you can contact the City Registrar’s office at 540-432-7707.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.