EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Riverheads at Stuarts Draft

Riverheads and Stuarts Draft meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Stuarts Draft meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Augusta County and Shenandoah District rivals are scheduled to play Friday night at Stuarts Draft. It will be the first of two matchups between the teams this fall with the Gladiators and Cougars playing a non-district game Friday evening. The teams are scheduled meet for their district contest on November 5.

Riverheads is 3-0 overall and coming off an impressive 62-38 win at Lord Botetourt. The Gladiators have won five consecutive VHSL Class 1 state championships. Stuarts Draft is 1-0 overall and coming off a bye week. The Cougars have finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up in each of the last two seasons.

Kickoff of the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Stuarts Draft High School.

