Funeral procession for fallen sergeant passes through I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan came through the Valley in a funeral procession on the way to Arlington National Cemetery from Knoxville. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss was 23 years old.

The procession passed through I-81 Thursday, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment live on Facebook.

