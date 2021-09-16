Advertisement

Funeral procession for fallen sergeant passes through I-81

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton,...
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn., who was killed in the explosion at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Army via AP)(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan came through the Valley in a funeral procession on the way to Arlington National Cemetery from Knoxville. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss was 23 years old.

The procession passed through I-81 Thursday, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment live on Facebook.

WHSV was on the scene and will have more on this story later.

