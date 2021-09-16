JMU Football Opponent Report: Weber State
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to visit Weber State in week three of the 2021 season.
2021 Record: 1-1 Overall (Lost to FBS Utah in week one)
Head Coach: Jay Hill (8th Season - 53-32 Overall)
Player to Watch: Rashid Shaheed (WR/KR/PR): Leads FCS in kick returns (six returns for 234 yards)
Last Meeting: JMU won, 30-14, in 2019 FCS Semifinals at Bridgeforth Stadium.
-Weber State is ranked No. 9 STATS Perform FCS Top 25
-Freshman running back Dontae McMillan has 190 rushing yards through first two games of 2021 season
