Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: Weber State

The James Madison football team is preparing to visit Weber State in week three of the 2021...
The James Madison football team is preparing to visit Weber State in week three of the 2021 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to visit Weber State in week three of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Weber State

2021 Record: 1-1 Overall (Lost to FBS Utah in week one)

Head Coach: Jay Hill (8th Season - 53-32 Overall)

Player to Watch: Rashid Shaheed (WR/KR/PR): Leads FCS in kick returns (six returns for 234 yards)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 30-14, in 2019 FCS Semifinals at Bridgeforth Stadium.

-Weber State is ranked No. 9 STATS Perform FCS Top 25

-Freshman running back Dontae McMillan has 190 rushing yards through first two games of 2021 season

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning...
Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia (Daily News-Record) for week three of...
Discussing The Dukes: Week 3 - Weber State
Discussing The Dukes: Week 3 - at Weber State
Discussing The Dukes: Week 3 - at Weber State
Riverheads and Stuarts Draft meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Riverheads at Stuarts Draft
Breaking down three games to watch during Week 4 of the High School Football Season.
Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 4