Luray Elementary School to close through Wednesday

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Luray Elementary School shared a letter on Facebook Thursday from Page County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox, who has announced the school will be closed through Wednesday, September 22, due to the significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

In the letter, Fox states that closing the school will allow for a decrease in spread and potential exposure for students, staff and families, provide the school time for deep cleaning and allow staff time to recover so they are available for student learning.

Luray Elementary students will be able to pick up any needed supplies Friday from noon until 6 p.m.

PCPS will also be providing meals to families who want them during the closure.

Fox says they encourage everyone to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms over the next few days.

She adds that PCPS understands the challenges school closure creates for families, and there will be continued communication over the next few days for any additional information or updates.

