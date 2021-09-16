Advertisement

Nicholas adds insult to injury in Louisiana

By Heath Allen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDSU) - Communities in Louisiana are still cleaning up weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the state.

One of those communities is Lafourche Parish, which is now getting hit with the last thing residents want to see; more rain from another storm.

“I need help, but I don’t need no rain,” said Alvin Robichaux, a resident of the parish. Alvin Robichaux is getting a “seau plein” right now. He doesn’t need it as the rains from Nicholas fall on top of what Hurricane Ida left behind. “I got three generators and they all went out and I can’t afford to get another one,” said Robichaux

Robichaux’s friend and neighbor, Loman Scurlcok have been dodging the rain from Nicholas. “Two bedrooms and the bathroom are leaking bad, so we are sleeping in the kitchen,” said Scurlcok.

Certaimly they are not alone but it’s not stopping them or their neighbors in LaFourche from wading thru back to back storms. Robichaux has enough on his plate already. “I got COPD and asthma and asbestos and I can’t use my breathing machine because I got no electricity,” said Robichaux

If there’s good news it’s the fact that 50 percent of the parish is back on permanent power now. Hundreds if not thousands of lineman are working even in the rain to get power fully restored. Parish president Archie Chaisson knows the rain will come and go so the push continues to help folks like Robichaux and Scurlock. There are blue roofs which have places to live for those who’ve lost everything.

“We probably have about 25 percent of our homes that are catastrophic. We still have about 95 people in shelter in Assumption Parish that we are managing doing assessments on their homes to see who can go back, who can go with family and friends, so we still have a very long way to go but I think we are ahead of the game for 18 days in,” said Chaisson.

The hit that Lafourche took was substantial but these are folks who’ve been down this bayou before and nothing washes away their hope or their faith. “God has blessed our community over and over again throughout the years. We are a very resilient people here in Lafourche. We’re going to be Lafourche strong and we are going to put the pieces back together,” said Chaisson.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

50% of people in the parish remain without power
Nicholas adds insult to injury to Louisiana
Augusta County's LEAD Program office is located in downtown Staunton.
Augusta County LEAD program provides opportunity to avoid some felony charges
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Maya Waid (Harrisonburg)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Maya Waid (Harrisonburg)
East Rock star Tyler Nickel commits to North Carolina
East Rock star Tyler Nickel commits to North Carolina