Rockingham County to host USA Patriots softball team Thursday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The USA Patriots, formerly the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team, will take on members of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and local all-star players Thursday night at Rockingham Park.

Director of Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Kirby Dean said they look forward to having the team visit.

“When we planned this event, we have no idea what was coming down the pipe because we planned it six, eight months ago. We didn’t realize that it would be so appropriate during this time to really try to emphasize our thankfulness to veterans,” Dean said.

The first game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:45 p.m.

A band will be playing at the park around 5 o’clock. Admission is free.