Shenandoah Green to host March for the Earth

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Green will be hosting a climate march in Staunton Friday, September 24.

The march will start from the Mary Baldwin University parking lot across from 1st Presbyterian Church, continue down Frederick and Lewis, to the Sunspots Pavilion.

Organizers say participants are requested to wear black and required to wear masks.

There will be various speakers as part of the program. For more, check the flyer below.

The march will take place in Staunton September 24 and will last an hour and a half. (Shenandoah Green (WHSV))

