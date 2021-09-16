Advertisement

Six months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County

By John Hood
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - It’s been six months since 25-year-old Cassie Sheetz was last seen hiking with two men near Spruce Knob, and the search for her whereabouts continues.

Back in March, police told WHSV they received a report for three hikers who were missing while hiking in the Monongahela National Forest. They say two of the hikers were found, one male by a vehicle and another male coming out of the forest.

The third hiker, who is Sheetz, is still missing. Police said they believe Sheetz has no previous experience hiking in that area.

West Virginia State Police says while leads have started to run dry, earlier this week a group of cadaver dogs searched part of Spruce Knob but did not find anything.

“She just didn’t disappear off the face of the earth and every day it feels like it was just yesterday that I found out that she was gone and I’m not I’m not going to stop until I’m dead,” Arlene Shelton, Cassie’s mother said.

Shelton said she’s now looking to hire a private investigator to help continue to find leads and her daughter.

“I believe that if we get somebody that’s fresh, somebody that’s new to look at this maybe they’ll find something that someone else hasn’t,” Shelton said.

She said she’s looked into the cost of hiring an investigator and has created a GoFundMe page to ask for the community’s help.

Shelton said the missing person billboard in Elkins for her daughter has been taken down but said she is looking to put another one up closer to where she lives on Route 50.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning...
Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

Grant Memorial Hospital has 25 in-patient beds.
Grant Memorial Hospital feeling the impacts of COVID-19 surge
Grant Memorial Hospital feeling the impacts of COVID-19 surge
Six months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
The Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says the rate of white children in the city getting a...
COVID-19 vaccine disparities highlighted between Richmond’s Black and white children