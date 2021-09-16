Six months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - It’s been six months since 25-year-old Cassie Sheetz was last seen hiking with two men near Spruce Knob, and the search for her whereabouts continues.

Back in March, police told WHSV they received a report for three hikers who were missing while hiking in the Monongahela National Forest. They say two of the hikers were found, one male by a vehicle and another male coming out of the forest.

The third hiker, who is Sheetz, is still missing. Police said they believe Sheetz has no previous experience hiking in that area.

West Virginia State Police says while leads have started to run dry, earlier this week a group of cadaver dogs searched part of Spruce Knob but did not find anything.

“She just didn’t disappear off the face of the earth and every day it feels like it was just yesterday that I found out that she was gone and I’m not I’m not going to stop until I’m dead,” Arlene Shelton, Cassie’s mother said.

Shelton said she’s now looking to hire a private investigator to help continue to find leads and her daughter.

“I believe that if we get somebody that’s fresh, somebody that’s new to look at this maybe they’ll find something that someone else hasn’t,” Shelton said.

She said she’s looked into the cost of hiring an investigator and has created a GoFundMe page to ask for the community’s help.

Shelton said the missing person billboard in Elkins for her daughter has been taken down but said she is looking to put another one up closer to where she lives on Route 50.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.