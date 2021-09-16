Tropical moisture bringing a few showers, storms

THURSDAY: A nearby front has stalled close to the area today, and a system off the coast will fling tropical moisture our way through Friday. Cloudy and mild for the morning with a peek of sunshine or two, starting out in the 70s. Generally cloudy for the afternoon with a few isolated to spotty showers but no washout. Warm and still humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few spots near 80.

Then a few batches of showers with a few storms by late afternoon and into the early evening. With air flow pivoting to being out of the east today, storms will generally be building from east to west across the area and slow-moving. There is the potential for localized flooding in areas that see prolonged showers or storm coverage. Overnight, staying generally cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm but pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Cloudy again for today, staying warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. With the energy from the remnant cold front still hanging around today, combined with that tropical moisture from the offshore system, we’ll see a few isolated showers through the afternoon. Coverage will be limited. But any shower can drop localized heavy rainfall in bursts, so be aware if you have outdoor plans for the day today. Otherwise, it will feel more comfortable as temperatures won’t be as high as earlier in the week. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: We continue a stretch of warm days. Morning temperatures rising quickly into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs near 80 for West Virginia locations -- into the low 80s for the Valley. A good day for outside activities! For the night, mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with a few passing clouds and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit humid, but still a good day to spend some time outside. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll continue this warm stretch to start the work week. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Sunshine with a few more clouds this afternoon. Warm, with highs in the low 80s. Humidity a bit lower to start the week, so feeling more comfortable. Overnight, clear and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun today. An upper level low will try to push into the East Coast through the middle part of the week, which will throw more clouds our way, but high pressure will likely keep moisture to our west. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another good day for outside plans. Overnight, generally cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy to start today, and temperatures in the morning will creep into the 70s. Continuing to stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Warm and a bit more humid today. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

