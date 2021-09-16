Advertisement

Union, Mondelez reach tentative agreement amid strike

(FILE)
(FILE)(WJRT)
By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A tentative contract agreement reached between snack company Mondelez and striking union workers could end a walkout that began last month.

The company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union issued statements Wednesday announcing a tentative deal, but The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports neither would discuss the terms.

Anthony Shelton, the union’s international president, says local officers will present the agreement to workers in coming days and they’ll vote on it.

Mondelez and the union have been negotiating a new four-year contract since the old one expired at the end of May.

It covers union employees at six sites, including a plant in Henrico, Virginia, that makes foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning...
Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

PCPS will be providing meals to families who want them during the closure.
Luray Elementary School to close through Wednesday
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton,...
Funeral procession for fallen sergeant passes through I-81
CSHD encourages individuals with symptoms or close contacts of COVID-19 to seek testing at one...
CSHD providing free weekly COVID-19 testing clinics in Harrisonburg, Augusta County
Residents can visit VDH’s website to access their free vaccination record with the QR code,...
VDH launches QR codes, which can be scanned to verify vaccine status