Virginia governor’s race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections.

The two candidates are to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in conservative-leaning southwest Virginia. McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018.

Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms.

A second debate is scheduled Sept. 28 in liberal-leaning northern Virginia.

