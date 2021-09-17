Advisories remain in place for parts of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says an advisory remains in place for the North Anna and Upper Pamunkey branches of Lake Anna. Those areas include Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania Counties.

Sample results were taken on Sept. 9 showing the following locations are unsafe due to levels of potential toxin-producing cyanobacteria:

Pamunkey Branch - From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the 612 Bridge, includes Terry’s Run.

North Anna Branch - From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to above the confluence with Pamunkey Branch above Goodwins Point. Does not include “the Splits”.

Harmful algae such as cyanobacteria can cause skin rash and other illnesses such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The public is encouraged to avoid contact with the lake in these areas until the algae concentrations return to normal levels. Avoid activities such as swimming, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding. Also avoid discolored water or scums that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.

Samples taken downstream at the Lake Anna State Park beach and at the Route 208 bridge showed cyanobacteria densities were at acceptable levels and do not necessitate a swimming advisory. Cyanotoxins were detected at each of these sites but were well below safe swimming levels.

There will be a follow-up to monitor above Route 208 the second week of October.

Contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at (888) 238-6154 if you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom.

