Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton,...
Funeral procession for fallen sergeant passes through I-81
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
Six months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Possible meteor strike in area
Sound of possible meteor strike Friday morning