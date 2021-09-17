Advertisement

Local nonprofit helps participants “Ride With Pride”

A client participates in class Thursday, Sept. 16.
A client participates in class Thursday, Sept. 16.(Kelsey Lasher)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Virginia-based nonprofit is seeking community help in the form of volunteers and fundraising participation.

Ride With Pride is located in Staunton and teaches people with physical, mental or emotional disabilities to ride horses.

Program Director Kelsey Lasher said riding horses is therapeutic for their clients.

“The walk usually simulates our walk, but without the added pressure on our hips and other joints,” Lasher said.

On top of physical benefits, she says participants also benefit emotionally.

“Being able to communicate with the horse, being able to understand the body language. Then, regulating our own emotions. The horses tend to be like a mirror to our soul, so they’ll follow through with the emotions that we have,” Lasher said.

She says Ride With Pride classes are where a lot of people find happiness and peace, and that’s not something unique to just clients.

”We’re all a big family, [volunteers] find a lot of joy working with them and find a lot of peace being here, as well,” Lasher said.

Some say resources for people with disabilities are limited in the Valley, and Lasher says Ride With Pride is one of the few places that offers services to both children and adults.

“As long as the doctor says it’s safe, then we are happy to work with them. We’ve even had 60 and 70-year-old riders work with us.”

Riders were able to continue their lessons during the pandemic, too, making them one of the only continuing activities.

”We were one of the places that, because we’re an outdoor environment, we were able to stay open with some modifications, and we were one of the few places our students could find comfort in and still have that reliable constant in their lives.”

In order to keep classes and activities going as usual, Lasher says they need a little help.

They need volunteers for their classes, and they need money. As a nonprofit, their Fall Ball Gala is one of their few sources of cash.

The Fall Ball Gala will take place October 2 at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction and dinner.

“We are really excited to offer that to the community,” Lasher said.

Friday, Sept. 24 is the last day to register for the Fall Ball Gala.

