Local vineyard thriving due to favorable weather

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s now harvest season for many crops, including grapes that produce wine.

With a drought this summer, how has the lack of rain impacted our local wineries?

There may be a drought ongoing, but that can be a good thing for local vineyards. CrossKeys Vineyards is thriving. The lack of rain this summer created unique circumstances. Instead of grape growth completely depending on rainfall, controlled irrigation was used to help grow the grapes. This could be done at a steady rate to allow everything to grow with perfect timing, maximizing the product for winemakers.

“It really gives us a level of control that makes the grape growing process a lot easier and makes the harvest more of our decision than it is weather’s,” said Steve Monson.

Monson said that if a drier pattern continues for the next 6 weeks, harvest season will go very smoothly.

The remnants of Ida had little impact since the vines were starving for water. Too much rain this time of the year can reduce sugar content and lead to rot.

