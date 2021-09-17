People across the Valley turn out for the first day of early voting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting in Virginia kicked off Friday. People can now cast their vote for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General.

Locally, the 20th House of Delegates seat, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City Sheriff, Commissioner of Revenue and City Treasurer are all on the ballot as well.

In Staunton, early voting is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be two Saturdays to vote early, which are October 23rd and October 30th.

Voters were taking advantage of early voting happening at Staunton’s City Hall on Friday.

The registrar reports that over 500 ballots have been requested for mail-in voting so far, which is up from last year.

And in the first two hours early voting, there had been over 20 people who cast their vote.

“That’s good people are turning out. It’s the first day. We typically have the majority of people, or voters in Staunton come out like the last two weeks of the election,” Molly Goldsmith, Director of Elections and General Registrar for Staunton said.

The Staunton Registrar is encouraging those who have a physical disability or are over the age of 65 to use the curbside voting option that is available on Central Ave. downtown.

“It’s across from the ‘You Belong Here’ mural, and there’s going to be a big sign that says ‘Curbside Voting Only,’ and it’ll have a number to call. And then, you just stay in your car, and you’ll be able to vote from your car,” Goldsmith explained.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were at the Augusta County Government Center Friday afternoon to hear from Republican candidates on the ballot, including Glenn Youngkin, who is running for governor. Jason Miyares, who is running for attorney general also spoke at Friday’s event.

