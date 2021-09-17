Advertisement

Popular tourist destination back open after wildfire

In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, traffic on Highway 50 stands still in South Lake...
In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, traffic on Highway 50 stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as residents try to evacuate. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By KOLO Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The city of South Lake Tahoe wants the public to know it is back open for business.

The Caldor Fire shut down U.S. 50 and forced the evacuation of about 20,000 people in less than five hours on Aug. 30.

Although U.S. 50 remains closed, residents have returned, businesses have reopened and smoke from the Caldor Fire diminished.

“City leaders want visitors to know that they are welcome back to enjoy the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the many local businesses they love so much,” the city said in a statement. “It is important to remember that this is a slow process and visitors and locals alike are asked to remain patient as businesses re-hire, re-stock, and get back to pre-fire, day-to-day operations.”

City and community leaders praised the firefighters and others whose efforts spared the city.

“This has been emotionally draining for weeks over the numerous concerns, but we are resilient, and the countless ways our community has come together to support one another is heartwarming,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead
The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning...
Sentara RMH expects to see its highest number of COVID patients in the next two weeks
Khaleesi Cuthriell was entered as a missing person earlier this month.
Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Ryan Liskey, of Harrisonburg was arrested on Nov. 3 , 2019 after shooting a gun during an...
Former Harrisonburg Lyft driver involved in shooting found not guilty

Latest News

Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Grant Memorial Hospital has 25 in-patient beds.
Grant Memorial Hospital feeling the impacts of COVID-19 surge
Grant Memorial Hospital feeling the impacts of COVID-19 surge
Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
Six months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County