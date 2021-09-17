Advertisement

Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking this morning, cause still unknown

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Numerous reports came in all across the area this morning of a ‘boom’ and ground shaking. We are still working to learn more and this is a developing story.

Power outages were also reported in Hardy county.

Initial reports came in as a possible explosion in Shenandoah county but no explosion was found. Suspicions then turned to a possible earthquake. Dozens of earthquake reports were sent to Volcanodiscovery.com however an earthquake was not reported by the USGS.

Satellite data did pick up on lightning flashes over Hardy county around 10:30 a.m. and there were no storms in the area.

It is now suspected this may have been a meteor strike. This is unconfirmed at this time but because of satellite data, this what’s suspected to be the cause.

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were no storms. This is why we think a meteor strike is possible.(whsv)

Surveillance video from Woodstock did capture a loud sound this morning. We are still working to gather more information. According to the American meteor society, the sound from a meteor is similar to a sonic boom.

However if you do have surveillance video we would appreciate you checking it out from this morning around 10:25 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to see if you may have captured something on video.

The clouds in place may have obstructed the view if it was in fact a meteor. We will continue to follow this story as new information becomes available.

