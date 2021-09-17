Tropical air hanging around

FRIDAY: A warm & humid start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of fog and low clouds early. Isolated spotty showers. Mostly cloudy again for today, staying warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. No washout but there will be a few isolated showers through the day. Into the afternoon, we’ll even see a storm or two. Coverage will be limited, but any shower can drop localized heavy rainfall in bursts, so be aware if you have outdoor plans for the day today or if you’re going to be out driving, as visibility can quickly diminish in heavier showers.

Some partial clearing late day and into the evening with temperatures staying in the 70s. An isolated shower for the evening but most will be dry. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of fog overnight.

SATURDAY: We continue a stretch of warm days. Morning temperatures rising quickly into the 70s. Some sunshine early with more clouds for the afternoon. Still a bit humid. Highs near 80 for West Virginia locations -- into the low to mid 80s for the Valley. A nice day to be outside. With a disturbance moving in from the northwest, not a fully dry day. There will be a few isolated showers and storms mainly into the afternoon but coverage will be limited and not widespread.

A nice Saturday evening with temperatures in the 60s and some clearing. For the night, mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of fog overnight.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit humid, but still a good day to spend some time outside. Overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll continue this warm stretch to start the work week. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day. Warm, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still a bit on the humid side. Overnight, clear and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mainly cloudy for the day, which will keep temperatures down a bit. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Still a bit humid, but staying dry. Another good day for outside plans. Overnight, generally cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy to start today, and temperatures in the morning will creep into the 70s. Continuing to stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Warm and a bit more humid today. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our next front approaches the area today and it looks like this will be a pretty strong front. Expect some thunderstorms across the area at least late afternoon into the evening. Timing may need to be adjusted. Once the front passes, we’ll see humidity noticeably drop, as well as our temperatures. Fall-like temperatures make a return. Overnight, clear and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler for the morning. Temperatures rising into the 60s early. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Very comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 70s! A fantastic day to spend time outside and open your windows to enjoy the fresh air!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.