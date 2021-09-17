Advertisement

USA Patriots take on Rockingham County Fire & Rescue, Valley all-star players

The second game of the night was against local all-stars like Valley native and former MLB player Brian Bocock.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The USA Patriots, formerly the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team, paid a visit to Rockingham County Thursday evening.

The USA Patriots are an amputee veteran softball team that travels the country and strives to make a difference in many ways.

The American heroes took on the local heroes in their first game against members of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

USA Patriots team captain Saul Monroy served overseas and said to have the support of the team and the hospitality of the county means a lot.

“When you get out of the military you kind of feel like you’re alone, you don’t really have a group or a family to kind of fall back on. Having this team behind my back is amazing because you kind of have that family away from home. Somebody you can talk to and relate to,” Monroy said.

“We just like to inspire, you know. I mean everybody goes through their trials and tribulations, so if we have fun and we can show that we can make great plays and still come out here, strap our legs on, and get to work it can hopefully inspire somebody to make sure that they can push forward in life as well,” Monroy said.

The second game of the night was against local all-stars like Valley native and former MLB player Brian Bocock.

“The sacrifice these guys give means a lot where we can go out and play and do our things that a lot of us did. To play a game for a living some of us and just have fun and play baseball,” Bocock said.

This was the first time the county has hosted the USA Patriots but Monroy said they hope to be back.

