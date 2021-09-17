VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Unemployment Commission announced that its unemployment insurance (UI) system will temporarily be offline in preparation for a new system.

“Modernizing the current UI system is a critical part of VEC’s commitment to improving the overall experience of its customers and serves as the foundation of the organization’s mission,” VEC said.

The current UI will be down for all users starting on Sept. 29 at noon. The VEC will notify users when it goes live again beginning in October.

“During this changeover period, users will be temporarily unable to complete online actions for unemployment insurance. The Customer Contact Center will also be temporarily unavailable during this period” the VEC said.

There will be no changes to how citizens receive benefits during this time.

“Customers will not be able to file initial/additional or reopened claims, weekly claims, or obtain inquiries on the IVR (telephone system) after 6 p.m. on 09/30/21, as our systems will be taken down to cut over to the new system,” the VEC said.

The VEC recommends that time-sensitive actions be taken care of before the update and that users should file and/or certify weekly claims between Sept. 26 and 29. Once the new system is online, users can file a claim with an effective date retroactive to the day they became eligible for benefits.

