Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing man

Robert Badua
Robert Badua(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a man who was last seen in Weyers Cave.

35-year-old Robert Shane Badua was reported missing by a family member Saturday.

Badua is from Pennsylvania, but was last seen in Weyers Cave on Sept. 16 wearing a blue baseball cap, gray shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

He has black hair, brown eyes and is 5′06″.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

