Bridgewater falls to No. 18 Randolph-Macon in ODAC opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles dropped a home contest to No. 18 Randolph-Macon, 31-13. Bridgewater falls to 2-1 overall (0-1 ODAC) while Randolph-Macon improves to 3-0 overall (1-0 ODAC).

Bridgewater is scheduled to visit Emory & Henry for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

