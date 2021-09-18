CPD: Multiple shots fired incidents overnight leave two injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday September 18, Charlottesville Police Department responded to three separate “shots fired” incidents.

The first shooting happened at 1:39 a.m. on 313 Second Street SE right near the Water Street Parking Garage. When officers arrived, they found approximately a dozen shell casings. Additionally, two people in the parking lot were struck by gunfire and two vehicles were damaged. Both gunshot victims were admitted to the University of Virginia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

20-year-old D’Angelo Mikaeel Toney of Waynesboro fled the scene on foot and was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

He was released on bond.

No injuries were reported from the other two shots fired incidents. One of them happened around 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Street NW and Albemarle Street. No injuries were reported although a bullet entered the residence of a Westhaven tenant, narrowly missing the occupant.

Ten minutes later at 1400 block of Hampton Street, officers got a call about shots fired into a residence. When they arrived, they discovered over 15 shell casings and the residence had been struck at least 4 times. No one was injured.

No arrests have been made in either of those incidents.

CPD noted officers have seized 9 firearms in the last two weeks, many of which are directly related to violence in the city of Charlottesville.

Read the full press release here.

