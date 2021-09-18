Advertisement

Family of woman who died in Virginia jail settles lawsuit

He could face up to five years behind bars if convicted.
He could face up to five years behind bars if convicted.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The family of a woman who died at a Virginia jail after staff ignored her drug withdrawal symptoms has agreed to settle a lawsuit for $500,000.

Pamela Riddick was booked into the Portsmouth city jail on Aug. 21, 2017, on outstanding warrants following a car crash. She died less than two days later.

An autopsy showed she died of fentanyl toxicity, with recent cocaine intoxication contributing to her death.. The family’s lawsuit alleged that deputies falsified logs after Riddick died to make it appear that they had checked on her more often than they did.

