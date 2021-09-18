Advertisement

Harrisonburg woman charged with embezzlement

Cynthia Combs
Cynthia Combs(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg women has been charged with embezzling around $260,0000 from her employer since at least 2010.

First Choice Home Health and Hospice contacted Harrisonburg Police on July 1, 2021 about an employee suspected of embezzling money from their business.

71-year-old Cynthia Combs reportedly held a financial management position within the business, which allowed unmonitored access to the business’ accounts.

After an investigation, a detective from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit found that around $238,000 had been embezzled from the business between 2015 and 2021.

The investigation concluded that Combs directed money from the business into several of Combs’ personal bank accounts.

On August 31, Combs was arrested and charged with three felony charges of Embezzlement.

On September 16, investigators discovered an additional $22,000 had been funneled to a separate bank account between 2010 and 2021.

Combs was fired by her employer at the beginning of the investigation.

At this time there is no indication that any patients’ accounts or identities were compromised in this case, and the business appears to have been the sole victim.

