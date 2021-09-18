Advertisement

JMU students face removal from classes next week if vaccine status is not received

File photo of JMU
File photo of JMU(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marked the deadline for students at James Madison University to report their vaccination status before being removed from their classes.

JMU spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass said students have had the summer and the beginning of the semester to report their vaccination status, meaning showing vaccine records or having an exemption.

Vass said over the semester, a phased discipline approach has taken place at the university including fines, deactivation of students’ on-campus access card or “JACard”, and ultimately being withdrawn from classes.

As of Friday afternoon, Vass said 21 students have not submitted their complete records.

If this is not received, Vass said students cannot re-enroll in classes until the spring 2022 semester.

Vass said records received over the weekend will be processed on Monday before the students are officially taken out of class next week.

