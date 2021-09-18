Advertisement

Local pumpkin patch relieved to have opening day Saturday

Saturday is opening day for the pumpkin patch at North Mountain Homestead.
North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County
North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This summer’s drought in the Shenandoah Valley had some farmers fear for their produce.

Kimberly Williamson at North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County was afraid they would not be able to open their pumpkin patch at all, but when the rain came the pumpkins were able to bounce back.

“It made a huge difference. It was almost like we planted again. From the drought and having nothing, to having all of the rain and then all of the new growth,” Williamson said.

Williamson added that there is a smaller quantity this year, but they are happy to have what they have now.

With the way the rest of the summer weather has panned out, Williamson said they even have some pumpkins still growing.

Williamson said they are eager to have everyone back for their 8th year of the patch.

Opening day festivities include a bouncy house, a petting zoo, and pumpkin bowling.

Along with pumpkins, the farm has mums, homemade jam, and more.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.

