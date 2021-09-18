Advertisement

Non-profit motorcycle club donates to Broadway Fire Dept. in honor of Raven Morgan

The memorial ride raised over $3,000 and Raven’s husband Justin said they wanted to give it to the first responders that helped on the evening of his wife’s crash.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, September 12, the Stonewall chapter of Strength & Honor Motorcycle Club held a memorial ride for Raven Morgan, a Broadway woman who was killed in a car crash in 2019.

Strength & Honor Motorcycle club is a non-profit club which fundraises for the community.

Justin Morgan, Raven’s husband, is a member of the Stonewall chapter.

Sunday’s memorial ride raised more than $3,000 and Justin said they wanted to give it back to the community and they decided to give it to the first responders that helped on the evening of his wife’s crash.

“We settled on giving back to the Broadway Fire Department because they were there the night that she wrecked and just as a way of saying thank you to the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department,” Justin said.

Justin said more than 50 bikes were present at Sunday’s ride.

“It’s really overwhelming in a good way to know that her memory is still living on and we are able to do stuff in her memory to contribute and give back to the community and try to make a difference in her name,” Justin said.

The group plans to have another memorial ride next year.

