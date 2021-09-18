Virginia prisons seek to boost salaries amid staffing crisis
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia prison officials say they are experiencing a severe staffing crisis. They’re seeking to increase starting salaries by about 25% in an attempt to recruit and retain correctional officers.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Department of Corrections says it is facing a shortage of more than 1,600 correctional officers.
They say the staff shortage jeopardizes security and safety for inmate, staff and the public. The COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced unemployment benefits, non-competitive salaries and the availability of less-demanding jobs have exacerbated the difficult job of recruiting officers.
