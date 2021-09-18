Virginian students outperform global peers on SAT’s, College Board says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to data from College Board, high school graduates in Virginia outperformed their peers from around the globe on the SAT tests in 2021.

Forty-one percent of Virginia’s 2021 graduates took the SAT, compared to 65% of the graduates in 2020.

College Board blames factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the sharp decline in participation, a pause in testing during the spring of 2020 and closure and reduced capacities of testing centers due to public health orders.

Of the 38,927 Virginia 2021 graduating seniors who took the SAT, 63% met or surpassed College Board’s college-readiness benchmarks in both reading and writing and math. Globally, 46% of SAT takers met the readiness standard on both sections of the test.

High school graduates outscored their peers overall and on the following sections of the test:

Virginia’s average overall score of 1151 was 91 points higher than the average for all 2021 tested graduating seniors.

Virginia’s average of 584 on the reading and writing section of the SAT was 51 points higher.

Virginia’s average score of 567 in mathematics was 39 points higher.

College Board is a non-profit organization that administers college admissions tests.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.