West Virginia woman admits she was paid for trafficking teen

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to a child sex trafficking conspiracy in which she was charged with providing a 17-year-old relative to a former police chief for sex in exchange for money.

In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston says 28-year-old Kristen Naylor-Legg pleaded guilty Wednesday and faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg on two occasions offered up her minor relative to then-Gauley Bridge Police Chief Larry Allen Clay, Jr.

Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg admitted Clay paid her $100 on one occasion, and on another he promised $50 but did not pay her. Clay has pleaded not guilty and heads to trial in November on sex trafficking charges.

